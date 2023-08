Drugs worth over €100,000 have been seized in Kerry in the past week.

As part of Operation Tara, the national Garda anti-drugs operation, Gardaí and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches in the county.

Cocaine, Cannabis and tablets were seized during the searches and the substances will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.