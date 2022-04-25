Advertisement
Over €1.7 million in funding allocated to five marine projects in Kerry

Apr 25, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Over €1.7 million in funding allocated to five marine projects in Kerry
Over 1.5 million euro in funding has been allocated to five marine projects in Kerry.

The funding was announced under the Brexit Adjustment Marine infrastructure scheme.

Further funding of over €260,000 will be provided by Kerry County Council bringing the total investment through the scheme to €1,771,000.

The five projects to benefit from the scheme are Fenit dredging, Pontoon replacement at Knightstown breakwater, provision of concrete slabs and installation of public lights, power and water points at Scraggane Pier, the installation of new steel illuminated buoy, new port lights and upgrade to cardinal marks at Kay Rock and Valenntai Navigation aids and Remedial and safety works at Kilmackalogue Pier Kenmare.

The Brexit Adjustment marine infrastructure scheme aims to develop Ireland’s publicly-owned coastal and marine infrastructure to facilitate diversification of economic opportunities.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fail TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

