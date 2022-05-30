Over €1.6 million spent on coastal defence projects in South Kerry over past five years

Over €1.6 million was spent on coastal defence projects in the Kenmare Municipal District over the past five years.

The figures were provided to Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen by Kerry County Council.

Cllr O’Connor Scarteen asked the council to provide details of how much was spent on coastal defence projects in the MD over the past five years; he also asked what plans are in place to protect communities over the next five years.

The council stated two minor works schemes, funded by OPW, and one major coastal road realignment, part-funded by the Department of Transport, were completed in the Kenmare Municipal District during that time.

They were the Rossbeigh Revetment Works which cost over €500,000 (€503,398.31), the Incharee Coastal Flooding Works which were more than €120,000 (€128,059.31) and the Rossbeigh Cliff Road project which was over €1 million (€1,015,413.30).

Kerry County Council says the main scheme being planned at present is the Kenmare Flood Relief Scheme (FRS); the appointment of consultants was just approved by OPW.

As part of this scheme, a wave and water level modelling study is planned to assess extreme water levels and wave conditions for the area.