Over €1.6 million in funding has been allocated for Kerry sheep farmers.

The payments have been made to 1,535 farmers in the county under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Today’s rollout of the balancing payments brings the total paid under year five to €16 million to 18,000 farmers.

The scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement.