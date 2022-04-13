Advertisement
Over €1.5 million allocated to Kerry schools for digital technology infrastructure

Apr 13, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Over €1.5 million allocated to Kerry schools for digital technology infrastructure
Over €1.5 million in funding has been allocated to Kerry schools for digital technology infrastructure.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley made the announcement when published the Digital Strategy for Schools to 2027.

Nationally, €50 million in ICT grant funding has been announced for schools.

The Digital Strategy for Schools aims to further support schools so that all students have the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world.

In Kerry over €937,282 has been allocated to 136 primary schools and a further €606,199 will go towards 26 post-primary schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says it’s vital the school system uses digital technology effectively.

She says as we move past the pandemic, it will be important to maintain the momentum gained and to look at innovative ways to further embed digital technology in teaching and learning to enhance the digital learning experience for everyone.

Minister Foley says the funding provided for under the next digital strategy is a key support to schools in that journey.

The Digital Strategy for Schools to 2027 and the associated reports are available here.

