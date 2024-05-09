Advertisement
Over €1.4 million allocated to Kerry clubs under Sports Capital Programme

May 9, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Over €1.4 million allocated to Kerry clubs under Sports Capital Programme
Over €1.4 million has been allocated to Kerry clubs under the Sports Capital Programme.

The funding was announced by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne.

This funding is for equipment-only applications.

Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications, including 47 Kerry clubs.

Minister Martin and Minister of State Byrne says further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

The full list of the Kerry clubs which have been allocated funding:

