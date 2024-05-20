The Dingle Peninsula village of Lios Póil is to receive over 150,000 euro (€151,871) in funding under the Community and Language Support Programme.

Ionad Pobail Lios Póil is the only Kerry project to benefit.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne, announced almost 600,000 euro (€580,159) in funding for seven projects based across Kerry, Cork, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

Ionad Pobail Lios Póil originally opened in 1980 but the community is currently fundraising to upgrade Halla John L Ó Súilleabháin.

The community aims to open the refurbished hall before it hosts Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in 2027.

The grant can be used to cover a range of costs, including building work, equipment and professional fees.