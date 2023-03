There are over 960 (965) people claiming jobseeker's allowance or benefit in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

She says nationally, there are 31,386 people on the Live Register continuously in receipt of Jobseeker's Allowance or Jobseeker's Benefit since 2019.

Advertisement

Of these, 965 are in Kerry.

The figures were provided following a query from Independent TD Carol Nolan.