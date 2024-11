Almost 1,000 homes and businesses in Kerry are without power due to Storm Bert.

South Kerry is the worst affected with over 800 (864) premises without electricity near Gurranebane, this is expected to return at around midday.

ESB Networks Power Check is reporting 60 customers are without power in Milltown, this is due back at 12 noon.

ESB says they are working to restore power, where it is safe to do so.