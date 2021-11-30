Over 90% of private rental accommodations in Kerry failed inspections last year.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its budget plans for 2022.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the council was unable to reach previous inspection targets this year.

Up to the end of September, over 300 properties were inspected.

In 2020, there were 925 rented dwellings inspected, of which 92% failed to reach standards laid out in Housing Regulations 2019.

The failure rate has increased in recent years; it was 73% in 2018 and 82% in 2019.

Kerry County Council says it's created a private rentals inspection unit, which will enforce requirements under planning regulations.

It's hoped that 25% of the 8,000 private rental properties in Kerry will be inspected in 2022, which means every property would be inspected once every four years.