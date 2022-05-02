Advertisement
Over 90 live performances to take place in Kerry supported by government scheme

May 2, 2022 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 90 live performances will take place in Kerry supported by the latest round of a government scheme.

The Local Live Performance Scheme is designed to help support events by local Kerry musicians, artists and performers in front of a live audience.

Singer-songwriter Junior Brother will perform his debut show in St John’s the Evangelist Church in Tralee, supported by Welsh guitarist Gwenifer Raymond on Sunday May 8th.

Joe Thoma and his band will perform as part of Festival in a Van, a mini-mobile venue, in Parnell Place, Kenmare on Friday May 13th.

A full schedule of events is available on the Kerry County Council Arts Office website.

