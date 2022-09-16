Over 87,000 passengers travelled through Kerry airport in second quarter of the year

There has been a twenty-fold increase in the number of passengers who passed through Kerry Airport in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021.

87, 413 passengers used Farranfore airport between April and June; this includes arrivals and departures.

That's according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The number of passengers who arrived in Kerry during the second quarter of the year was just over 48,500.

This is still slightly below 2019 levels, when just over 50,000 passengers arrived in Kerry Airport in the second quarter of this year.

Over 53,500 passengers departed from Kerry Airport during the second quarter, which was higher than the same period in 2019.

Overall, the number of people who used Kerry during April, May and June is up substantially on the same period last year, when 4,300 passengers travelled through the airport.

The figure of over 87,000 is down on pre pandemic levels. 102,500 passengers journeyed through Kerry Airport, during the same period in 2019.

Figures reveal that London Luton is the most popular destination for passengers flying out of Kerry airport, followed by Dublin and London Stansted.

The most passengers flew into Kerry from London-Luton as well, followed again by London-Stansted and Dublin respectively.