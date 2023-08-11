Advertisement
Over 800 people awaiting social housing in Kenmare MD

Aug 11, 2023 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 800 people awaiting social housing in Kenmare MD
Over 800 people are awaiting social housing in the Kenmare Municipal District.

That’s according to figures compiled by Kerry County Council, which were presented to councillors at the recent MD meeting.

822 people are on the social housing list in the Kenmare MD, that includes people from other municipal districts, who have indicated the MD as one of their areas of choice.

Excluding transfers, there are 490 people awaiting social housing in both areas, while 77 applications were received this year.

441 are awaiting one-bed units in the Kenmare MD, while a further 207 are waiting for two-bed houses.

144 are seeking three-bed units and 30 are waiting for a four-bed home.

