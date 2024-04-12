Advertisement
Over 7,500 Kerry junior cycle students to benefit from free schoolbooks scheme

Apr 12, 2024 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Over 7,500 Kerry junior cycle students to benefit from free schoolbooks scheme
Over 7,500 (7,515) junior cycle students in Kerry are to benefit from the free schoolbooks scheme.

Last month, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the scheme which provides free schoolbooks to junior cycle students.

Nationally, more than 213,000 students enrolled in 670 post-primary schools and 70 special schools will benefit from the new scheme.

The figures were provided by Minister for Education Norma Foley, following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.

