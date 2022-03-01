Over 70% of beds at Kerry’s direct provision centres being used

Over 70% (73.3%) of beds at Kerry’s direct provision centres are being used.

Kerry can accommodate 521 residents in six direct provision centres.

Currently, over 380 (382) beds are occupied, leaving almost 30% or 139 lying idle.

Minister for Equality and Integration Roderic O'Gorman provided the figures to Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

She raised the issue in the Dáil, seeking the number of direct provision and emergency accommodation centres in use, the occupancy rates and the contracted capacity of each of these centres.

The figures are from the most statistical report which is from February 13th.

They show in Killarney, Atlas House has capacity for 90 residents and has 63 occupants, while Linden House can cater for 88 and has 60 residents, and Park Lodge houses 55 people and is currently occupied by 39.

In Tralee, Atlas House can cater for 100 and is currently housing 90 residents, while Johnston Marina has 74 occupants with a capacity for 90 people.

Atlantic Lodge in Kenmare has capacity for 98 residents and currently has 56 residents.