Over 6,700 people in Kerry signed on Live Register last month

Nov 15, 2023 08:51 By radiokerrynews
Over 6,700 people in Kerry signed on Live Register last month
Over 6,700 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register last month.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

During October, 6,729 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a drop of 8% when compared to October last year, when 7,321 people signed on.

This month’s figure is up on the previous month; in September 6,621 people signed on.

Four of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

Cahersiveen is up 101 to 662 and Dingle is up three to 368.

Kenmare rose 44 to 367 and Listowel’s figure stands at 1,006 after a rise of 235.

Killorglin’s figure dropped eight to 473, and Killarney’s figure is down 287 to 1,114, while Tralee’s Live Register is down 226 for October to 2,739.

