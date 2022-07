Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging people aged over 65 to get their second COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Appointments are available at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) this week.

On Thursday (July 14th) and Friday (July 15th) walk-ins and appointments are available between 9.15am and 1pm and from 2.15pm to 4pm.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.