Over 6,000 people being conferred with Irish citizenship in Killarney

Over 6,000 people are being conferred with Irish citizenship in Killarney this week.

Ceremonies took place in the INEC, Killarney today, with more scheduled for tomorrow.

143 of the applicants receiving citizenship this week are Kerry residents.

Advertisement

Over 6,000 applicants from 140 countries around the world, and living in 32 counties on the island of Ireland, are being conferred as Irish citizens at these ceremonies.

The Presiding Officers are retired Justice Paddy McMahon, and retired President of the High Court, Mary Irvine; they will administer the declaration of fidelity to the Irish nation and loyalty to the State.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has congratulated Ireland’s newest citizens, as well as their family and friends.

Advertisement

She also encouraged our new citizens to continue to contribute to building inclusive communities, in forging connections between our cultures, we can enrich our social fabric.

Changes have been made introduced in the citizenship division of the Department of Justice to speed-up the application process for applicants, including the introduction of an online digital application, online payments, and eVetting.

It’s envisioned the majority of applications based on residency will receive a decision within 12-months.

Advertisement

Applicants are required to have five years reckonable residence in the State prior to making an application.