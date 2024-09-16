76 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin today

76 Kerry residents will become Irish citizens at special ceremonies in Dublin today.

Applicants from 143 countries and living across 32 counties will be conferred during the three ceremonies.

3,600 people will take an oath of fidelity to the Irish state and receive their citizenship this afternoon.

The nationalities with most applicants were India (502), the UK (338), Brazil (293) and Poland (210); while Dublin (1,554), Cork (333) and Meath (172) were the counties where the highest number of applications were made

Since 2011, 180,000 people from over 180 countries have received Irish citizenship at (190) citizenship ceremonies.