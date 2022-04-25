Over 600 jobseekers attended Kerry Jobs Fair

Over 600 jobseekers attended the Kerry Jobs Fair today.

The event took place in The Rose Hotel and gave employers and those seeking employment an opportunity to meet face to face, to see if they could make a suitable match.

There were over 30 leading employers in attendance today and hundreds of jobs on offer.

One of the organisers and project coordinator with the Moving on Project at North, East and West Kerry Development, Lisa O’Flaherty is confident a number of the positions will be filled following the event: