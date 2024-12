Over 600 customers are without power in Kerry.

The largest outages at the moment is in Lyrecrompane and between Castlemaine and Inch.

The ESB says they expect to have power restored to all customers by tonight.

They're advising affected customers to keep an eye on their power check app for an estimated restoration time for their area.

To report an outage, contact ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.