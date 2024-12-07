Advertisement
News

More than 4,000 customers without power this evening

Dec 7, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
More than 4,000 customers without power this evening
More than 4,000 people are without power this evening as a result of Storm Darragh.

The ESB Network says the majority of power will be restored tonight, however some customers may be left without power overnight.

The areas worse affected are Dingle and the surrounding area, Ballybunnion and Milltown.

The ESB is advising affected customers to keep an eye on their power check app for an estimated restoration time for their area.

They're also advising people not to go near fallen power lines.

To report an outage, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

