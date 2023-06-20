Over 55,000 Kerry people engage in voluntary activities

Over 55,000 people in Kerry engage in voluntary activities in their communities.

That’s according to figures released in Census 2022.

Sport was the most popular activity, with almost 10,500 volunteers; it also accounted for the most popular volunteering for males, with 6,925 indicating they help in sporting activities.

Community activities was the most popular form of volunteering for females in Kerry, with over 4,700 (4,718) giving their time. (8,584 people in the county in total volunteer in the community).

Almost 6,500 (6,475) volunteer in social/charity activities; more than 4,000 (4,168) engage in Religion volunteering; while 564 people said they give time to Political volunteering.

Meanwhile, almost 25,000 (24,751) people indicated they are involved in more than one voluntary activity.