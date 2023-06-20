Advertisement
News

Over 55,000 Kerry people engage in voluntary activities

Jun 20, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 55,000 Kerry people engage in voluntary activities Over 55,000 Kerry people engage in voluntary activities
Pictured at the launch of the Census 2022 recruitment campaign for 5,100 enumerators are: Susan Butterly and Sandra Markey.
Share this article

Over 55,000 people in Kerry engage in voluntary activities in their communities.

That’s according to figures released in Census 2022.

Sport was the most popular activity, with almost 10,500 volunteers; it also accounted for the most popular volunteering for males, with 6,925 indicating they help in sporting activities.

Advertisement

Community activities was the most popular form of volunteering for females in Kerry, with over 4,700 (4,718) giving their time. (8,584 people in the county in total volunteer in the community).

Almost 6,500 (6,475) volunteer in social/charity activities; more than 4,000 (4,168) engage in Religion volunteering; while 564 people said they give time to Political volunteering.

Meanwhile, almost 25,000 (24,751) people indicated they are involved in more than one voluntary activity.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus