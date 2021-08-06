Over 500 cases in Kerry in two-week period

Over 500 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kerry over a two-week period.

The county has the eighth highest incidence rate for the virus in the country.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Advertisement

From July 20th to August 6th, there were 513 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kerry.

Listowel Local Electoral Area has seen a significant increase in cases compared to the previous week’s data – up from 98 to 168.

It gives the north Kerry region an incidence rate of 585.9 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement

That is well above the national average of 372.

Killarney LEA has an incidence rate just below that national average at 361 after recording 107 cases.

There were 116 cases in the Tralee LEA for a rate of 351.

Advertisement

66 cases in the Kenmare LEA gives it a rate of 263 and there were 36 cases in Castleisland LEA leaving it with a rate of 210.

20 cases were recorded in Corca Dhuibhne LEA for a rate of 141 per 100,000 population.

Carndonagh Local Electoral in Donegal has the country's highest 14-day incidence rate, at 2,110 - nearly six times the national average.