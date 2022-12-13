Over 470 Kerry people fined for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions

Over 470 people in Kerry were fined for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions, while they were in place.

In total in the county, over €30,000 was paid for those breaches.

Nationally, more than 22,800 people were fined for breaching COVID restrictions and over €1.9 million has been paid on foot of those fines.

Advertisement

When COVID-19 was at its peak, restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

During that time, Gardaí carried out inspections and patrols to ensure people were complying with public health guidelines and regulations.

In Kerry, 471 people were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement

There were 474 fines issued to these people and €31,730 has been paid on foot of these fines.

Of these, 390 fines were issued to people in Kerry who breached the travel restrictions in place at the time.

These resulted in €19,700 being paid in total.

Advertisement

The figures were compiled by the Garda PULSE system and cover from November 26th 2020 to February 6th this year.

The figures were provided by Minister Heather Humphreys, who is serving as Minister for Justice while Minister Helen McEntee is on maternity leave, following a question from Aontú TD Peader Tóibín.