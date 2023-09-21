Advertisement
Over 450 mattresses collected under council recycling amnesty event

Sep 21, 2023 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Over 450 mattresses collected under council recycling amnesty event
Over 450 mattresses were collected under the recent Kerry County Council recycling event.

The Mattress Amnesty took place over two days at the beginning of the month, at the North Kerry Landfill in Muingnaminnane.

The mattress amnesty event was funded through the Kerry County Council’s 2023 Anti-Dumping Initiative Fund and run by Cork Mattress Recycling.

Over the two days, 454 mattresses were collected at the North Kerry Landfill.

At the recent full council meeting, Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly praised the event.

He requested that the next amnesty be held over a weekend and for council transport to be made available, for those who may not have access to such vehicles or transport to the landfill.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Michael O'Shea, asked if a similar mattress recycling event could be held in Milltown, or somewhere more accessible for people in South Kerry.

In response Kerry County Council advised that any decision will be subject to funding under the scheme next year.

 

