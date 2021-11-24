Advertisement
Over 430 bench warrants outstanding in Kerry

Nov 24, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Over 430 bench warrants outstanding in Kerry
There are over 430 bench warrants outstanding in Kerry.

Of these, one was issued over 24 years ago.

Bench warrants are issued by a judge when a person who's received a summons fails to turn up for a court date. They allow gardaí to arrest a person on sight and bring them before the courts.

The majority of bench warrants in Kerry are issued in the local district courts, after a person fails to show up for a case or hasn't informed a legal representative about their absence.

In Kerry, there are 432 outstanding bench warrants, with the majority of them - nearly 380 - issued more than six months ago.

366 were issued more than 12 months ago. The longest outstanding warrant in Kerry was issued on the 23rd January, 1997.

