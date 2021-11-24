There are over 430 bench warrants outstanding in Kerry.

Of these, one was issued over 24 years ago.

Bench warrants are issued by a judge when a person who's received a summons fails to turn up for a court date. They allow gardaí to arrest a person on sight and bring them before the courts.

The majority of bench warrants in Kerry are issued in the local district courts, after a person fails to show up for a case or hasn't informed a legal representative about their absence.

In Kerry, there are 432 outstanding bench warrants, with the majority of them - nearly 380 - issued more than six months ago.

366 were issued more than 12 months ago. The longest outstanding warrant in Kerry was issued on the 23rd January, 1997.