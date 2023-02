There’s been a 41% increase in the number of books borrowed from Kerry Library last year.

Over 325,000 (325,919) books were borrowed from the county’s nine libraries and two mobile libraries.

Advertisement

There were also over 290,000 (293,999) individual visits to the Kerry libraries during the year, and more than 250,000 (251,850) online resources user sessions were accessed.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Kerry County Council.