Over 360 claims made under Help to Buy scheme in Kerry

Over 360 claims have been made under the Help to Buy scheme in Kerry.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

Between July 2020 and early January this year, there have been 362 claims made from Kerry.

Nationally, over 25,500 (25,595) applications made the claims stage under the Help to Buy scheme during this period.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe.