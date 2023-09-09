Over 350 births registered in Kerry in first quarter of 2023

Over 350 births were registered in Kerry in the first three months of 2023.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s vital statistics report for the first quarter of the year.

The report shows, in the county, almost double the number of mothers aged 40 and over, gave birth in the period, than those in the 20-24 age category.

According to the Central Statistics Office, between January and March this year, 355 births were registered in Kerry.

This represents a 9% birth rate in the county.

190 females and 165 males were registered in Kerry – which is classified by area of residence of the mother.

The 30-34 age category accounted for the highest amount of births, with 120 in the first three months of the year.

The 35-39 age category had the second highest amounts of births, with 102; followed by the 25-29 age bracket, where 60 births were registered in the county.

The report shows that 41 births were registered in the 40 years and over age category, almost double the number in the 20-24 age bracket, which accounted for 22 births.

10 births were registered in the Under 20 years age category.

The figures show that the average age of mothers in Kerry giving birth in the first quarter of the year was 33.2 years; while the average age of mothers giving first births only, was 31.9 years.

Meanwhile, the stats show 56.3% of births registered in Kerry were within marriage; while 43.7% were outside of marriage; of which over 27(.6)% were listed as outside of marriage same address.