There are over 340 Gardaí stationed in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by the Minister for Justice Simon Harris, following a query in the Dáil from Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall.

Deputy Róisín Shortall sought details of the number of Gardaí in each Garda division nationally since 2018.

The figures provided by Minister Simon Harris show as of December 31st last, there were 345 stationed in the Kerry Garda Division.

That’s a drop of six, when compared to the previous year when there were 351 Gardaí in the county.

In 2020, the figure also stood at 351, while it was 344 in 2019 and 335 in 2018.

At the end of last year, the Dublin Metropolitan Region West (DMR West) had the highest number of Gardaí at 721.

Minister Harris says the distribution of Gardaí is determined by An Garda Síochána based on a range of factors including population and crime trends.