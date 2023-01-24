Over 340 gardaí in Kerry at end of 2022

There were 347 members of An Garda Síochána serving in Kerry at the end of last year.

That’s according to figures released by the Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys.

The figure covers the period up to the end of last October.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond asked in the Dáil the number of gardaí serving in each county from 2015 to the end of last year.

According to Minister Humphreys in her response, there were 300 gardaí working in Kerry in 2015 – by the end of last year, that number was 347 – a 15% increase.

However, that figure for the end of October last year represents a slight decrease on the numbers working in the Kerry Garda Division for 2020 and 2021.

For both those years, there were 351 gardaí in Kerry.

There were over 14,211 gardaí in the country at the end of last October compared to 12,816 officers in December 2015.