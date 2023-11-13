Over 330 claims in Kerry under Help to Buy scheme

There have been over 330 claims in Kerry under the Help to Buy scheme (HTB).

This scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

As of October 23rd, 339 claims were made in Kerry; that compares to 3,470 in Cork and 3,474 in Dublin.

Nationally, there were 24,200 (24,201) claims made as of the end of October.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath following a question by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan in the Dáil recently.