Over 320 people died in Kerry between January and March

322 people died in Kerry between January and March of this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office which published its vital statistics figures for the first quarter of 2022.

Of the 322 deaths in Kerry, 167 were male while 155 were female.

The main cause of death was due to diseases of circulatory system such as strokes, heart attacks, heart failure and aneurisms; 103 people died from such diseases.

77 deaths were as a result of cancerous tumors.

Dementia and Alzheimers accounted for 22 deaths in the county.

24 people passed away from diseases of the respiratory system.

There were 20 COVID-19 deaths in Kerry during the same time period.

The remainder of all other deaths in the county were from other causes.

Nationally there were over 9,000 deaths during that period.