Over 30% increase in number of commencement notices issued in Kerry last month

There was a 31% increase in the number of commencement notices issued in Kerry in the past month.

These notices relate to number of housing units that building works got underway on in the county.

Details on commencement notices have been published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council received 21 commencement notices during September; that’s up from 16 in August.

In July of this year, the Local Authority received 33 commencement notices, compared to 15 in June.

There were 34 commencement notices issued in May this year, which is the highest in a single month in Kerry so far this year.

Advertisement

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

Between January and the end of September, Kerry County Council received a total of 179 commencement notices.