Over 270 (277) badgers have been culled in Kerry so far this year.

In total last year, there were 348 badgers culled in this county.

That's compared to 468 in Westmeath and 404 in Clare for all of last year.

The figures were provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue following a query from Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Minister McConalogue says his department doesn’t use snares to capture badgers and he says all badgers that are culled are done so in a humane way.