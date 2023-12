264 homes and businesses are without power in Kerry after Storm Gerrit.

195 homes and businesses are without power due to a fault in Kilflynn, and that’s due to be restored by 1pm.

54 ESB customers are without power in Kenmare, and it’s due to be restored there by 2:30 this afternoon.

15 customers are affected following a fault in the Causeway area, and that’s due to be restored by about 12:15 this afternoon.