Over 2,300 people in Kerry upskilled with Skillnet Ireland last year  

Over 2,300 people in Kerry from 700 businesses took part in Skillnet Ireland training last year.

Skillnet Ireland is the government’s national talent development agency; it has networks across most sectors and regions.

In Kerry, over 18,000 training days were delivered last year; 56% of participants were men, and 44% women.

More than half worked for companies with up to nine employees (58.6%), and a quarter for small businesses (25.5%).

Over a third (35.8%) were aged between 30 and 39, and a quarter aged from 40 to 49.