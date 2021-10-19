Advertisement
Over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases

Oct 19, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 473 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 74 are in ICU.

The 5-day moving average is 1,890.

