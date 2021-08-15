Over 22,000 Kerry people got state pension last year

Almost 22,300 people in Kerry got the State pension last year.

The Department of Social Protection has published statistics for 2020 which shows over 33,800 children were in receipt of child benefit payments in the county.

Almost 6,500 people were on Jobseekers' Allowance or benefit.

Over 7,300 people were getting Carers' Allowance or the support grant and 8,050 were allocated the living alone allowance.

€1.3 million was spent on the School Meals Programme in Kerry last year and nearly 35,000 people were entitled to free travel.