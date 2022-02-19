Over 2,200 still without power in Kerry

Over 2,200 homes and businesses are still without power in Kerry after Storm Eunice.

A number of high voltage lines around the county were damaged as a result of the storm yesterday morning.

The biggest fault is at the Gurranebane plant, which has left over 1,600 across South Kerry without power, including over 1,000 in the wider Portmagee area.

A fault in Milltown is affecting almost 200 homes and businesses, and a fault in Castleisland is affecting over 150.

The ESB estimates power will be restored to customers throughout the afternoon, with the vast majority expected to have their power back by 6pm this evening.

Around 6,000 more customers are still without electricity across the country.

The worst affected areas are still in South Kerry, West Cork and along the South East coast.

ESB crews and technicians have been moved to these areas from less impacted regions in an effort to restore power.

Brian Tapley from ESB Networks says these crews have worked extremely hard to get more than 70 thousand customers back up and running already: