Over 2,000 requests made for housing maintenance repairs in Tralee MD last year

2,001 requests were made for housing maintenance repairs in the Tralee Municipal District last year.

The figures were provided to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Derris at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

1,600 requests were actioned and 211 are under consideration.

The council says 190 of the requests were refused because the tenant was in arrears or because such repairs were the tenant’s own responsibility.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says the fact there were over 2,000 requests for such work was a damning indictment of the conditions of some homes, adding she’d a particular concern about old and degraded windows.