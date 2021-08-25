Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8 am today, 323 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 56 were in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,092 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

Advertisement

Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, with a high incidence of COVID-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29.

Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan is appealing to those not yet registered for a vaccine or have delayed receiving a second dose, to do so as soon as possible.