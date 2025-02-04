Advertisement
Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024

Feb 4, 2025 08:15 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024
St Vincent de Paul
Over 2,000 students in Kerry were given financial assistance with their educational costs during 2024 by the St Vincent de Paul.

The charity also received a notable increase in the number of calls for help in the run-up to Christmas.

Figures released by the society, showed 2,100 students across primary, secondary and third level education in Kerry were give financial assistance during 2024.

Area President for South Kerry, Richard Murphy says that despite extra social welfare and child benefit payments from the Government, calls for help to the society in Kerry continued to increase during the year.

In 2023, the society received around 900 calls for assistance in the run-up to Christmas, from people in Kerry who were struggling to cope.

By December 2024, that number was close to 1,200 calls, resulting in 1,500 food hampers being distributed.

Many of those now seeking the society's help are working in low-paid jobs, but struggling to pay bills, he says.

Mr Murphy appealed to anyone who is struggling to make ends meet, to pick up the phone and ask for help:

