St Vincent de Paul Kerry swamped with calls during cold snap

The St Vincent de Paul Kerry branch has been swamped with calls for assistance during the cold weather.

The charity says the severe cold snap has amplified the number of crisis calls to its Kerry branch, which is putting additional strain on its resources.

Mary Frances Behan, St Vincent de Paul’s regional president for the southwest, says the recent weather conditions have had a catastrophic impact on people already struggling to make ends meet.

St Vincent de Paul says their conferences across the county have been advised that they may need to double the number of fuel deliveries this week to families and individuals in need in Kerry.

The charity is asking the people of Kerry to once again support those less fortunate at this time of extreme need, and help St Vincent de Paul to continue providing its service in the county.

Those wishing to help are asked to donate to SVP now. SVP’s largest fundraiser, the Annual Car Draw Appeal is the primary and most critical source of funds required to help those in need during the cold Winter months ahead.

Tickets and free post return envelopes delivered to every household in Kerry can still be returned with your donations and there is also the option of buying tickets online. Donations would be greatly appreciated through both channels.

Tickets for the raffle cost €5 each, a bundle of five tickets costs €20 and these can be purchased online at the following link: www.svp.ie/cardraw24

Alternatively, the freepost SVP envelopes can be returned by post or dropped into the SVP Office at Unit 2 Monavalley Business Park, Tralee, Co Kerry.

The final date for entries will be 12 noon on Friday 10th January 2025.