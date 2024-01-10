Over 1km of aged water mains to be replaced in Ardfert

Over 1km of aged cast iron water mains are to be replaced in Ardfert.

These works will get underway in the coming days and are due to be completed by late March.

Uisce Éireann says these works, which are in partnership with Kerry County Council, will provide a more reliable water supply, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality.

They'll take place along Station Road from Ardfert Central National School, and will continue onto the R551 and end just after Ardfert Community Centre.

Works will also take place along The Square, ending at the T-junction facing Ardfert Cathedral.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team says it’ll ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned disruption.

They may involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply; where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these are being replaced.

Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann, Jack Cronin says this section of water main has burst several times recently and they are delighted to progress these upgrades.

The project is being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd, on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 with any questions about the project or visit the Uisce Éireann website for updates.