Over 1,800 people waiting over 18-months for outpatient care at UHK

Apr 13, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,800 people waiting over 18-months for outpatient care at UHK
Over 1,800 (1,895) people have been waiting over 18-months for outpatient care at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to analysis of waiting lists for the South/Southwest Hospital Group by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

The figures also show that 179 people have been waiting more than 12-months inpatient care in UHK.

The numbers of people waiting for hospital treatment in the South/South-West Hospital Group. Which covers Kerry, has increased by 45% in seven years.

 

