Over 1,600 active HAP tenancies in Kerry

Nov 5, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
There are over 1,600 (1,657) active HAP tenancies in Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme local authorities make a monthly rental payment on a person’s behalf to their landlord.

Up until the end of the second quarter of this year, there were over 58,000 (58,234) active tenancies.

3,520 were in Cork County Council and a further 5,562 were in Dublin City Council.

The figures were provided by Minister Darragh O’Brien following a query from Sinn Féin TD Eion Ó Broin.

