Over 160 badgers culled in Kerry so far this year

Over 160 badgers have been culled in Kerry so far this year.

Figures provided by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue show there were 161 badgers captured and culled in Kerry this year.

Last year, there was a total of 348 badgers culled in the county.

Nationally, over 2,000 badgers were culled so far this year.

The figures were provided following a query from Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Minister McConalogue says he’s committed to reducing TB incidence rates across the country, adding there’s a terrible financial and emotional pain associated with a TB breakdown.