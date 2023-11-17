Over 1,400 Kerry vehicles added to National Fleet Database

Over 1,400 Kerry vehicles have been added to the National Fleet Database (NFD) to date.

That’s according to figures from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Just under 92,000 motor trader and fleet vehicles nationally have been registered on the database so far; with 1,474 Kerry vehicles added.

Advertisement

Under the Road Traffic and Road Act (2023), details of all fleet vehicles operating under flexible motor insurance policies, must be registered to the NFD.

An estimated 160,000 vehicles nationwide are yet to be added to the database, with Kerry fleet owners reminded to register by November 30th.

Fleet owners, managers and motor traders who use fleet style flexible insurance policies can upload their details to the NFD website here.